Authorities investigating brazen Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for the suspect or suspects behind a brazen daylight shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the incident occurred at 7 Emrose St. around 2:20 p.m.

The victim, whose name was not released, transported themselves to a local hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Authorities are on scene investigating.

No additional information was immediately available

