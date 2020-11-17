Authorities investigating Brockton hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Brockton.

Officers called to the scene near 259 Pleasant St. around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday remained there for hours and could be seen scouring the area for evidence.

Shaun Banion said he was driving by when he found the woman lying in the middle of the road.

“People driving by, nobody did anything. People just kept driving through, I don’t know if they were looking on their phones or whatever they do when they drive, but no one took the courtesy to look over and be like that is somebody who needs help,” Banion said. “I stopped I called the police, I called the paramedics. I had to do something.”

Banion said he quickly realized there was not much he could do to help.

No additional information was immediately available.