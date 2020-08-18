Authorities investigating Brockton pedestrian crash that left 1 dead, 1 injured

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a pedestrian crash in Brockton late Monday night that left one man dead and another hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Belmont and Linwood streets just before midnight found one pedestrian suffering from serious injuries and another who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The seriously injured man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene, the DA’s office said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

