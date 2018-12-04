Authorities investigating Chicopee armed home invasion that led to officer-involved shooting

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an alleged armed home invasion in Chicopee on Monday led to an officer-involved shooting and three arrests, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported home armed invasion involving a gun on Plante Circle about 6:47 p.m. spotted three suspects who fled on foot when they saw them approaching, according to Chicopee police. During the chase, an officer fired a shot that struck one of the suspects.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Ayman Khalifa, 20, of Springfield, was arrested on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, home invasion, possession of ammunition without an FID card, defacing the serial number on a firearm, possession of a firearm in a felony, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Austin Shepard, 20, of Adams, was arrested on charges of home invasion, armed robbery with a firearm, and misleading a police officer.

Efrain Diaz-Martinez Jr., 23, of Springfield, was arrested on charges of home invasion, armed robbery with a firearm, and misleading a police officer.

It’s unclear which of the three men was shot.

All three are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

