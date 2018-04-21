COHASSET, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities in Cohasset are investigating a burglary that took place at a home on Jerusalem Road, late Thursday night.

A house sitter was watching a home for sale in when she interrupted a suspect entering the home, according to police.

The suspect has been described as a white male, mid-20s to early 30s, 5-foot-9-inches and 5-foot-11-inches, wearing a dark hoodie with blue jeans, white sneakers and black gloves. He may be wearing glasses.

Nothing was taken from the home, according to police, and the suspect fled on foot once confronted by the house sitter.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)