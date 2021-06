PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a crash in Plympton on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Upland Road found at least two damaged vehicles.

Non-life-threatening injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

Plympton Fire and Police are working a motor vehicle accident in the area of 103 Upland Road with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/QliSMzGe3r — Plympton Fire (@PlymptonFire) June 8, 2021

