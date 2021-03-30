Authorities investigating crash in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are on the scene of a car accident in Westford.

SKY 7 HD flew over the scene near the intersection of Groton Road and Lynnwood Lane where a car was spotted with a broken windshield and a bike was lying on its side nearby.

The area is roped off as crews investigate the crash.

There has been no word on any injuries.

No further details were released.

