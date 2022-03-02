BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a Boston police cruiser was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responding to a crash in the area of Ceylon and Quincy streets in the city’s Dorchester section found a damaged sedan and a dented police cruiser.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.
There were no additional details immediately available.
