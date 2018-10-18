Authorities investigating crash involving Orleans police cruiser

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash Thursday in a Stop & Shop parking lot involving an Orleans police cruiser, officials said.

Orleans police officers were responding to a medical emergency about 7:18 a.m. when a cruiser with its emergency lights activated collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Maine Street and Route 28, according to Orleans police.

There were no reported injuries and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Motor Vehicle Crash Reconstruction team.

