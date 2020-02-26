Authorities investigating crash involving Somerville police cruiser

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police launched an investigation after one of their cruisers was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of McGrath Highway and Broadway around 1:30 a.m., according to Somerville police.

Crews could be seen repairing a downed pedestrian signal at the scene.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

No additional information has been released.

