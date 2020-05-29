BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash involving a state police cruiser that happened in Boston on Friday morning.

A trooper responding to a call was involved in a crash with another vehicle in the area of Frontage and South Boston Bypass roads just before 6:45 p.m., state police said.

The trooper was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

