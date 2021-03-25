Authorities investigating crash involving Worcester police cruiser

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a police cruiser was involved in a crash on a highway in Worcester on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 9 near Belmont Street found a mangled blue sedan that appeared to have crashed into the back of a Worcester squad car.

Video from Sky7 HD showed debris scattered all over the highway and the damaged vehicles resting along the side of the road.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

