HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that left a pickup truck on its roof in Hanover on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Winter Street found a pickup truck on its roof and another vehicle with significant damage.

The Hanover Fire Department says transports were made to an area trauma center but did not disclose the number of people injured in the crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area of Winter Street as it is shut down.

Update #2: A-3 & A-1 are transporting to an area trauma center. Two additional ambulances requested to the scene. pic.twitter.com/ltzfgICEvT — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) May 13, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)