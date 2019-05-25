Authorities investigating deadly Brockton shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Brockton late Friday night that left a 32-year-old man dead.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Highland Street just before 11:30 p.m. found the victim in a parking lot, according to a spokeswoman for the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated by State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office and Brockton police.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)