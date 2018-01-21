TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Tyngsborough combed for clues after a deadly crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Pawtucket Boulevard, near the Greater Lowell Technical High School.

Police say a 31-year-old woman died.

Two passengers in the other car went to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation.

