WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 1 was closed in Wrentham Tuesday after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, the town’s police chief said. 

Police Chief Bill McGrath in a post on Facebook near 6:20 p.m. asked motorists to avoid the area. 

McGrath did not share additional information regarding the crash but said Route 1 was closed between Madison Street and Thurston Street. 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox