WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 1 was closed in Wrentham Tuesday after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, the town’s police chief said.

Police Chief Bill McGrath in a post on Facebook near 6:20 p.m. asked motorists to avoid the area.

McGrath did not share additional information regarding the crash but said Route 1 was closed between Madison Street and Thurston Street.

No further information was immediately available.

