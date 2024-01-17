WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 1 was closed in Wrentham Tuesday after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, the town’s police chief said.
Police Chief Bill McGrath in a post on Facebook near 6:20 p.m. asked motorists to avoid the area.
McGrath did not share additional information regarding the crash but said Route 1 was closed between Madison Street and Thurston Street.
No further information was immediately available.
