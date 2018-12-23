Authorities investigating deadly Dartmouth shooting

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Dartmouth on Saturday that left one man dead.

Officers responding to a report of a man bleeding heavily in a car in the rear parking lot of the Regency Hotel on Corner Road around 10:30 p.m. found 37-year-old Joseph Travers unresponsive in the driver’s seat, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Travers wash rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead.

The night manager at the hotel told police he was alerted to the situation after a guest said they heard loud thuds and breaking glass coming from the parking lot.

The incident is being investigated by Dartmouth police and state troopers assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

