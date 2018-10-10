Authorities investigating deadly double shooting in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A double shooting in Weymouth left one man dead and another hospitalized Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to Rockway Avenue around 9:30 p.m. found two people in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The victims were transported to South Shore Hospital, where a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The last homicide in Weymouth happened on July 15 when then-Officer Michael Chesna and resident Vera Adams were shot and killed.

