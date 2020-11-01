Authorities investigating deadly Halloween night stabbing in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a home in Waltham on Saturday that left a man dead, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a man who said he had just been stabbed in his Alder Street home around 9 p.m. found the injured man alone in the residence, the DA’s office said. The man, Identified as Kevin Fitzgerald, 61, allegedly told police he was attacked by a man he could not identify

Fitzgerald was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police said the alleged attacker may have been seen in the area shortly before the assault, and that it was unclear if the attack was random.

The death is being investigated as suspicious, the DA’s office said.

No other information was immediately available.

