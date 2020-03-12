Authorities investigating deadly head-on crash in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Littleton that left a man his 40s dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported two-car crash in the area of Ayer Road near New Estate Road about 6 a.m. found a damaged Honda Pilot and a Mazda CX5 in the roadway, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard.

One of the drivers, a man in his 40s, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The other driver, a woman in her 20s, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

