Authorities investigating deadly house fire in Blackstone

BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fire at a home in Blackstone that left one person dead early Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a fire on Auclaire Street at 2:20 a.m. found a fire at a 2-family home, fire officials said.

An adult died in the fire.

The fire is being investigated by local police and fire and state police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Worcester District Attorney’s office.

