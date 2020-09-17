Authorities investigating deadly Hyde Park crash that left car mangled

BOSTON (WHDH) - A serious crash left a car mangled on the American Legion Highway in Hyde Park Thursday night resulted in a fatality, according to a spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene near the intersection of Hyde Park Avenue and captured images of the car that appears to have been torn in half by the collision. The back end of the car sitting on one side of the street next to an uprooted pole and the front half coming to rest on the other side of the road.

“It’s sad regardless of how you look at it I mean that is someone’s son, daughter, mother, father, whichever it’s horrible,” said Stephen DeBerardinis, who lives nearby.

Residents said it is a dangerous area that drivers often speed through.

“This whole area a lot of people speed and that turn I do not know what they can do about that turn a lot of people feel the need to speed on this side,”Shenelle Proctor said.

“There is a big dip in the road if you are flying and you hit that dip you are going out of control that is the end of it,”DeBerardinis said. “It’s sad.”

Investigators could be seen working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Residents said this is not the first time someone has died here and something needs to be done.

No further information was released.

