ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an industrial accident in Abington killed a 67-year-old Braintree man Tuesday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office announced.

The DA’s office said Abington police first responded to Troupe Waste and Recycling on Bedford Street around 1:40 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from an employee who said another employee had fallen off a forklift.

The DA’s office said first responders soon found the injured employee and began life saving measures. The employee was ultimately taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Plymouth County DA’s office on Wednesday identified the man who died as Donald Schaefer.

In its statement, the DA’s office said Schaefer appeared to have been working with two other men to offload several steel container bottoms using a tractor with a forklift attachment.

The DA’s office said Schaefer “was standing on top of one of the loads to provide counterweight.” When the load shifted, officials said, Schafer fell off and fell to the ground. The DA’s office said several steel container bottoms then landed on top of Schaefer.

“The co-workers immediately pushed the load of steel off of Schaefer and dialed 911,” the DA’s office said.

SKY7-HD flew over the scene in Abington on Tuesday, capturing some of the emergency response after this incident. Multiple areas appeared to be taped off.

In its statement Wednesday afternoon, the DA’s office said Abington police, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County DA’s office and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration were all investigating this incident.

The investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday.

