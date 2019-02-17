Authorities investigating deadly Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Lowell on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Spring Avenue found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lowell police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)