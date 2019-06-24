ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Andover.

Officers responding to a report from a jogger who alerted a 911 dispatcher that a motorcyclist had crashed into a utility pole in the area of Whittier and Elm streets around 5:30 a.m. pronounced the male motorcyclist dead at the scene, police said.

Drivers and pedestrians have been asked to avoid the areas of Elm and Whittier streets and Elm and Summer streets as Andover police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office investigates.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)