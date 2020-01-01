Authorities investigating deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Lawrence.

Officers responding to the scene of the fatal shooting on Summer Street around 11:50 p.m. found a 35-year-old Salem, New Hampshire man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a joint release issued by Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque

He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His name has not yet been released.

It is unclear if police have identified a suspect.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)