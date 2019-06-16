Authorities investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Belmont, NH

BELMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Belmont, New Hampshire late Saturday night that left one man dead.

The shooting occurred on South Road about 11:40 p.m., according to a joint statement issued by Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner.

No officers were injured.

The incident is being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office in conjunction with the State Police Major Crime Unit.

