FRANKLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by police in Franklin, New Hampshire early Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a barricaded suspect following an armed disturbance in the area ordered a shelter-in-place for residents in the area of Central and West Bow streets, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

The name of the man who was shot has not been released. An autopsy will be scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No law enforcement officers have been physically injured and there is no threat to the public.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.

