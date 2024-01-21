NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a police officer fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic disturbance in Nashua, New Hampshire early Sunday morning, officials said.

Attorney General John M. Formella announced Sunday that members of his office are investigating the officer-involved shooting on Marie Avenenue.

The man’s name has not been released. No officers were injured and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox