NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a police officer fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic disturbance in Nashua, New Hampshire early Sunday morning, officials said.

Attorney General John M. Formella announced Sunday that members of his office are investigating the officer-involved shooting on Marie Avenenue.

The man’s name has not been released. No officers were injured and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

