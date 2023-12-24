LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a bar in Lawrence early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at Energy Lounge on Broadway around 12:20 a.m. found a 29-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

