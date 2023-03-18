LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Lawrence late Friday night, officials announced.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Walnut Street around midnight found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)