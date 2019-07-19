MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The fatal shooting happened in the area of Union Street between Webster and North streets, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo T. Capano announced in a joint press release.

Officials say the shooting does not appear random and there is no evidence to suggest that there is any threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Detective Unit at (603) 668-8711.

No additional details have been release.

