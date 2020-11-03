Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Taunton on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 23 Myrtle St. found Carlos Lopez, 30, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound outside of his home, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

He was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

