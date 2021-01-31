Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died and three others are hospitalized following an early morning shooting in Weymouth, officials said.

Officers and a SWAT team responding to a shooting could be seen outside of The Mastlight apartments in South Weymouth around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Four people were taken to the hospital, where one of those victims died from their injuries, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

No additional information was immediately released.

Norfolk County DA says 4 people taken to the hospital, one of them died, after early morning shooting in #Weymouth. They’re looking into whether an “event” indoors spilled outside. Asking witnesses to come forward who may have fled. @7News pic.twitter.com/SsbZ7d5tpB — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) January 31, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)