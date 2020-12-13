Authorities investigating deadly shooting outside Woburn restaurant

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investing a deadly shooting that took place outside a Woburn restaurant on Saturday, officials said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot outside of Jake n Joe’s Sports Grille Restaurant on Mishawum Road just after 9 p.m., according to a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

The shooting was not random and there is no threat to the public, authorities said.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)