Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Brockton late Sunday night that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a call from Good Samaritan Hospital around 9:50 p.m. learned that a stabbing victim had just arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a statement issued by Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

The 31-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 10:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was stabbed during an altercation with another man.

The suspect fled the scene in a white motor vehicle.

No additional information was immediately released.

