Authorities investigating death of 11-year-old Haverhill girl

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of an 11-year-old Haverhill girl who was rushed to a Boston hospital by helicopter Saturday and later passed away, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a medical call at a home in Lawrence around 3:30 a.m. transported Precious Wallaces to Lawrence General Hospital before transferring her by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center, where she died on Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s Office.

In a message posted to Twitter, Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini said Precious was a student at Consentino Middle School and that grief counselors will be on hand on Wednesday.

“The city of Haverhill sends its condolences to the family of Precious Wallaces,” Fiorentini wrote. “Our thoughts are with the family during the Christmas season.”

One of Wallaces’ neighbors described her as a “beautiful kid.”

State and local police are investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the medical call.

No additional details were immediately available.

