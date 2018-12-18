Authorities investigating death of 11-year-old Haverhill girl

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Haverhill girl who was flown to a Boston hospital and put on life support early Saturday morning has died, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a medical call at a home in Lawrence found an 11-year-old girl who was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital before being flown to Tufts Medical Center, where she died on Monday, an Essex District Attorney’s spokesman said.

State and local police are investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the medical call.

No additional details were immediately available.

