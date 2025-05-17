PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old died in Peabody on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the 14-year-old dead, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Peabody Police Chief Thomas M. Griffin. Their name has not been released.

The death is currently under investigation by Peabody Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

