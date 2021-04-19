Authorities investigating death of 16-year-old girl in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl in Hopkinton on Monday.

Officers responding to an emergency call found the girl dead around 7:45 a.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

