CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspicious death of a 19-year-old man in Concord, New Hampshire is being investigated as a homicide after an autopsy determined the man died due to a gunshot wound to the neck, officials announced.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office first confirmed an investigation on Tuesday night.

In its latest update Wednesday afternoon, the AG’s office identified the man who died as Zackary Sullivan of Concord, New Hampshire.

Authorities did not share any additional information about the circumstances of Sullivan’s death.

In a post on X late Tuesday night, though, Concord police said Manchester Street in Concord was closed between Old Turnpike Road and Old Suncook Road.

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office confirmed the area was the same area where Sullivan’s body was found.

The AG’s office said all parties in this case had been identified as of Wednesday afternoon, adding there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the public.

Officials said their investigation remained active and ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact Concord police.

