Authorities investigating death of 2-year-old boy who was found unconscious in Concord, NH

Authorities are investigating after a 2-year-old boy who was found unconscious in Concord, New Hampshire later died, officials said.

Police and firefighters responding to a report of an unconscious toddler on Rex Drive about 9:35 a.m. transported the 2-year-old to Concord Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a statement issued by Concord police.

“We were called by a third party, an adult at the house, who happened to be at the house,” Concord police Lt. Sean Ford said. “They noticed something was wrong with the child and immediately called 911.”

Neighbors say they saw police at the house today but thought nothing of it because they said they’ve seen officers there before.

“They’re there a lot,” one neighbor said. “I’m in shock. It’s so sad.”

Investigators are “conducting interviews, examining the scene, and consulting with medical professionals in order to determine what may have caused the child’s death,” according to Concord police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Sean Ford at 603-225-8600.

“We’re trying to rule in, rule out what may have caused it,” Ford said. “Our heart goes out to the family. This is a tough, tough time of year for this to happen. It’s very tragic.”

