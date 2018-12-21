Authorities investigating death of 2-year-old boy who was found unconscious in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 2-year-old boy who was found unconscious in Concord, New Hampshire later died, officials said.

Police and firefighters responding to a report of an unconscious toddler on Rex Drive about 9:35 a.m. transported the 2-year-old to Concord Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a statement issued by Concord police.

Investigators are “conducting interviews, examining the scene, and consulting with medical professionals in order to determine what may have caused the child’s death,” according to Concord police. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Sean Ford at 603-225-8600.

