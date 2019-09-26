LOUDON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 23-month-old child in Loudon, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a report of a dead child at a residence on School Street around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday found the child, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, N.H. Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced.

Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Christine James completed the autopsy of the child on Wednesday. The results have not been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

