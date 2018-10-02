Authorities investigating death of inmate at NH correctional facility

BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating after an inmate at a correctional facility in Berlin was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning, officials said.

Staffers found Joel Smith, 65, unresponsive in his cell at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility about 11:30 a.m., according to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.

Correctional officers and medical responders attempted to revive Smith as they awaited an EMS team but the life-saving measures proved unsuccessful.

Smith was admitted to the facility in 1995 after being moved from Maine, where he was convicted of murder in 1979. He was serving a life sentence.

State medical examiners and state police are assisting with an investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)