FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head following an exchange of gunfire with police in Fall River early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man inside a home on Langley Street around 1:30 a.m. evacuated all the residents from the home and attempted to negotiate with the man, according to a statement issued by Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.

After negotiation attempts proved not to be successful, Fall River police officers made entry into the residence at approximately 3:15 a.m. and there was an exchange of gunfire after which a 38-year-old male, identified as Domonick Knight, was located on the second-floor landing suffering a gunshot wound.

Two firearms were also located within close proximity of Knight, Quinn said.

Knight was transported for treatment and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

