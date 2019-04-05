Authorities investigating death of man found in parking lot of Elks Lodge in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of an Elks Lodge in the Northampton village of Florence.

A man in his 30s was discovered dead Thursday in the parking lot at 17 Spring St., according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause of death.

Northampton police and state troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

