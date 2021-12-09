HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was found unresponsive at a home on Cape Cod on Wednesday night.

Officers and fire crews responding to a medical call at a home on Oakview Terrace in Hyannis around 6 p.m. found 50-year-old Eric Christensen on the kitchen floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend said.

Christensen was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He worked in the promotions department for a local radio station for many years and the general manager said he was both a great guy and a hard worker.

“Eric was a great guy, hard worker and a valued part of our team for several years,” they said. “He formed strong friendships with many of our employees”

They are deeply shaken by Christensen’s death.

Friends and coworkers described him as “loyal and loving.”

They are deeply shaken by Christensen’s death.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Barnstable police with the investigation.

Neighbors say they are anxious for answers.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)