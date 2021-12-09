HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was found unresponsive at a home on Cape Cod on Wednesday night.

Officers and fire crews responding to a medical call at a home on Oakview Terrace in Hyannis around 6 p.m. found 57-year-old Eric Christensen on the kitchen floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend said.

Christensen was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Barnstable police with the investigation.

