SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was pulled from a backyard pool in Shrewsbury on Wednesday morning has died, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Spring Street just before 9 a.m. pulled an unresponsive 66-year-old man out of a pool, Shrewsbury police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Shrewsbury police with an investigation.

